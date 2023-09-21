Thursday, September 21, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Shehbaz rushes back to London with message for Nawaz

Shehbaz rushes back to London with message for Nawaz
Our Staff Reporter
September 21, 2023
National, Regional, Lahore, Newspaper

LAHORE  -  Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) president and former Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is most likely to take a flight to London on Thursday (Today) after spending just one day in Lahore, accord­ing to party sources. 

He had only recent­ly returned home af­ter a month-long stay in London. Party sourc­es confirmed that Sheh­baz Sharif is scheduled to depart for London by a Qatar Airways flight to meet with Mian Nawaz Sharif. 

Reports suggest that an important meeting is planned in London involv­ing Nawaz Sharif, Sheh­baz Sharif, and Maryam Nawaz. Furthermore, Maryam Nawaz Sharif, the PML-N’s Senior Vice-Pres­ident and Chief Organizer is also heading to London to attend this meeting, ac­cording to sources. While party leaders were clue­less about the reason be­hind Shehbaz Sharif’s sud­den departure to London, sources, however, said that Shehbaz Sharif might have held some import­ant meetings on his return and now he was head­ing to London to convey a significant message to his brother Nawaz Shar­if regarding his planned return to Pakistan on Oc­tober 21. Separately, She­hbaz Sharif, the former Prime Minister and Presi­dent of the Pakistan Mus­lim League (N), visited the residence of the late for­mer Interior Secretary, Abdullah Khan Sumbal. During his visit, he met with Abdullah Khan Sum­bal’s father, Hayatullah Sumbal, and his brother, Saifullah Sumbal and ex­pressed his condolences and sorrow over Abdullah Khan Sumbal’s passing.

Pakistan women aim for gold in 19th Asian Games

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-09-20/Lahore/epaper_img_1695190080.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023