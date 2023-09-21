Shehbaz rushes back to London with message for Nawaz

LAHORE - Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) president and former Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is most likely to take a flight to London on Thursday (Today) after spending just one day in Lahore, according to party sources.
He had only recently returned home after a month-long stay in London. Party sources confirmed that Shehbaz Sharif is scheduled to depart for London by a Qatar Airways flight to meet with Mian Nawaz Sharif.
Reports suggest that an important meeting is planned in London involving Nawaz Sharif, Shehbaz Sharif, and Maryam Nawaz. Furthermore, Maryam Nawaz Sharif, the PML-N’s Senior Vice-President and Chief Organizer is also heading to London to attend this meeting, according to sources. While party leaders were clueless about the reason behind Shehbaz Sharif’s sudden departure to London, sources, however, said that Shehbaz Sharif might have held some important meetings on his return and now he was heading to London to convey a significant message to his brother Nawaz Sharif regarding his planned return to Pakistan on October 21. Separately, Shehbaz Sharif, the former Prime Minister and President of the Pakistan Muslim League (N), visited the residence of the late former Interior Secretary, Abdullah Khan Sumbal. During his visit, he met with Abdullah Khan Sumbal’s father, Hayatullah Sumbal, and his brother, Saifullah Sumbal and expressed his condolences and sorrow over Abdullah Khan Sumbal’s passing.