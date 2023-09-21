Shehbaz rushes back to London with message for Nawaz

LAHORE - Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) president and former Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is most likely to take a flight to London on Thursday (Today) after spending just one day in Lahore, accord­ing to party sources.

He had only recent­ly returned home af­ter a month-long stay in London. Party sourc­es confirmed that Sheh­baz Sharif is scheduled to depart for London by a Qatar Airways flight to meet with Mian Nawaz Sharif.

Reports suggest that an important meeting is planned in London involv­ing Nawaz Sharif, Sheh­baz Sharif, and Maryam Nawaz. Furthermore, Maryam Nawaz Sharif, the PML-N’s Senior Vice-Pres­ident and Chief Organizer is also heading to London to attend this meeting, ac­cording to sources. While party leaders were clue­less about the reason be­hind Shehbaz Sharif’s sud­den departure to London, sources, however, said that Shehbaz Sharif might have held some import­ant meetings on his return and now he was head­ing to London to convey a significant message to his brother Nawaz Shar­if regarding his planned return to Pakistan on Oc­tober 21. Separately, She­hbaz Sharif, the former Prime Minister and Presi­dent of the Pakistan Mus­lim League (N), visited the residence of the late for­mer Interior Secretary, Abdullah Khan Sumbal. During his visit, he met with Abdullah Khan Sum­bal’s father, Hayatullah Sumbal, and his brother, Saifullah Sumbal and ex­pressed his condolences and sorrow over Abdullah Khan Sumbal’s passing.