Shehroze Kashif summits Mount Manaslu, sets sights on World Record

LAHORE -Young Pakistani climber Shehroze Kashif, in the early hours of Wednesday (September 20), etched his name in history by reaching the summit of Mount Manaslu, the world’s eighth highest peak, towering at an astounding 8,163 meters above sea level.
This remarkable achievement was made possible thanks to the generous support of the BARD Foundation, which has consistently played a meaningful role in facilitating Shehroze’s expeditions. With the successful ascent of Mount Manaslu, Shehroze is one step closer to realizing his dream of becoming the youngest mountaineer to conquer all 14 of the world’s tallest mountains.
Following his triumphant summit, Shehroze shared his excitement, saying, “The mere thought of it fills me with immense excitement as I work towards becoming the youngest mountaineer to summit all 14 of the world’s tallest mountains. It is true that before each expedition, there’s a sense of apprehension about the unknown, but the excitement of potential success keeps me moving forward, and this is all that matters.”
He also expressed his deep appreciation for the support provided by the BARD Foundation, which has been instrumental in helping him achieve these remarkable feats. Shehroze’s next challenges include Mount Cho Oyu and Mount Shishamangma, towering at 8,021 meters and 8,012 meters above sea level, respectively. Upon conquering these peaks, Shehroze will not only become the youngest mountaineer globally but also the first Pakistani to have successfully summited all 14 of the highest mountains worldwide.
This monumental accomplishment is poised to make history for Pakistan and serves as an inspiration not only to climbers but also as a testament to the power of dedication and determination. Shehroze’s journey resonates with those who appreciate hard work and persistence, positioning him as a true hero. These achievements will undoubtedly enhance Pakistan’s global reputation and create opportunities for young individuals to pursue their dreams and passions in the field of mountaineering.
Mehreen Dawood, Managing Director of BARD Foundation, expressed her appreciation, saying, “This is great news for Pakistan, where our young generation is bringing positive recognition. It’s truly heartwarming to witness the immense impact this will have on promoting tourism and the sport of mountain climbing in Pakistan and globally. Shehroze is a source of pride for the nation. We are pleased to have been a part of his remarkable journey, where he is not only achieving in his own life but also setting examples for others to continue progressing.”
The BARD Foundation has consistently played a pivotal role in nurturing talent and opening doors to successful careers for many individuals. Founded by Bilquis and Abdul Razak Dawood, the foundation is dedicated to transforming lives by empowering capable individuals to excel in their chosen fields. The foundation’s mission is to empower individuals to develop strength and confidence, with a particular focus on skill development and enhancement.