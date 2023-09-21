Shehroze Kashif summits Mount Manaslu, sets sights on World Record

LAHORE -Young Pakistani climber Shehroze Ka­shif, in the early hours of Wednesday (September 20), etched his name in his­tory by reaching the summit of Mount Manaslu, the world’s eighth highest peak, towering at an astounding 8,163 meters above sea level.

This remarkable achievement was made possible thanks to the generous support of the BARD Foundation, which has consistently played a meaningful role in facilitating Shehroze’s expeditions. With the successful ascent of Mount Manaslu, Shehroze is one step closer to realizing his dream of becoming the youngest mountaineer to conquer all 14 of the world’s tallest mountains.

Following his triumphant summit, Shehroze shared his excitement, saying, “The mere thought of it fills me with im­mense excitement as I work towards becoming the youngest mountaineer to summit all 14 of the world’s tallest mountains. It is true that before each ex­pedition, there’s a sense of apprehension about the unknown, but the excitement of potential success keeps me moving forward, and this is all that matters.”

He also expressed his deep appre­ciation for the support provided by the BARD Foundation, which has been instrumental in helping him achieve these remarkable feats. Shehroze’s next challenges include Mount Cho Oyu and Mount Shishamangma, towering at 8,021 meters and 8,012 meters above sea level, respectively. Upon conquer­ing these peaks, Shehroze will not only become the youngest mountaineer globally but also the first Pakistani to have successfully summited all 14 of the highest mountains worldwide.

This monumental accomplishment is poised to make history for Pakistan and serves as an inspiration not only to climbers but also as a testament to the power of dedication and determination. Shehroze’s journey resonates with those who appreciate hard work and persis­tence, positioning him as a true hero. These achievements will undoubtedly enhance Pakistan’s global reputation and create opportunities for young indi­viduals to pursue their dreams and pas­sions in the field of mountaineering.

Mehreen Dawood, Managing Director of BARD Foundation, expressed her ap­preciation, saying, “This is great news for Pakistan, where our young generation is bringing positive recognition. It’s truly heartwarming to witness the immense impact this will have on promoting tour­ism and the sport of mountain climb­ing in Pakistan and globally. Shehroze is a source of pride for the nation. We are pleased to have been a part of his remark­able journey, where he is not only achiev­ing in his own life but also setting exam­ples for others to continue progressing.”

The BARD Foundation has consis­tently played a pivotal role in nurturing talent and opening doors to successful careers for many individuals. Founded by Bilquis and Abdul Razak Dawood, the foundation is dedicated to transforming lives by empowering capable individuals to excel in their chosen fields. The foun­dation’s mission is to empower individu­als to develop strength and confidence, with a particular focus on skill develop­ment and enhancement.