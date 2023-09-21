Six young people sue 32 European states over climate change

STRASBOURG-Six Portuguese youths are taking 32 nations to the European Court of Human Rights this month for not doing enough to stop global warming, the latest bid to secure climate justice through the courts. The move was sparked by the massive wildfires that struck Portugal in 2017, killing over 100 people and charring swathes of the country.

Aged 11 to 24, the young people say they are suffering from anxiety over their health and “having to live with a climate that is getting hotter and hotter” with more natural disasters.

Some claim allergies and breathing problems both during the fires and after, conditions at risk of persisting if the planet keeps warming.