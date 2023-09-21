Thursday, September 21, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Steel Mills 

September 21, 2023
Opinions, Editorials

The recent approval by the Economic Coordination Com­mittee (ECC) to disburse a six-month salary for Pakistan Steel Mills (PSM) employees in the fiscal year 2023-2024, while on the surface appearing to be a positive move, raises im­portant questions about the future of PSM. 

PSM has been non-operational since 2015, and during this peri­od, the national exchequer has continued to bear a hefty month­ly expense of over Rs.100 million. This decision has left the em­ployees hanging with the hope that PSM, a loss-making entity with accumulated losses exceeding Rs.206 billion, will experi­ence a turnaround. However, the reality is that meaningful prog­ress towards revival has been minimal, and there seems to be a lack of potential investors, except for a single Chinese company. 

Privatisation should be considered a viable option for PSM. As it stands, there is little progress in attracting investors or reviv­ing operations. If an outright sell-off is not feasible, alternative options such as private capital infusion, private operations, or seeking technical expertise should be explored. At the very least, a stage-wise plan for PSM’s revival is imperative. 

Shehroze Kashif summits Mount Manaslu, sets sights on World Record

The prolonged financial burden on the national exchequer, de­spite the facility’s closure for almost a decade, demands a thor­ough review. It is crucial to make decisions based on merit rather than safeguarding political and vested interests. The govern­ment’s approach should be pragmatic, and it should prioritise the efficient utilisation of public funds. 

Additionally, the ECC’s decision regarding the transition from London Interbank Offered Rates (LIBOR) to Secured Over­night Financing Rates (SOFR) warrants careful consideration. The change in benchmarks requires a cost-benefit analysis, es­pecially concerning foreign loans and contracts. While LIBOR was forward-looking, SOFR is based on actual rates. The tran­sition must account for compensation in past contracts signed under LIBOR. The international association has suggested compensation rates for different timeframes, and these need to be meticulously assessed and finalised.

Zubair, Hasheesh, Mahateer reach quarterfinals 

Tags:

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-09-20/Lahore/epaper_img_1695190080.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023