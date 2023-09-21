Sukkur Commissioner reviews anti polio campaign

SUKKUR-Sukkur Commissioner, Ghulam Mustafa Phull, on Wednesday, said that the active cooperation of parents, teachers, religious leaders, and the media was vital for eliminating fatal polio disease from the country, while notable personalities belonging to different segments of society should also realise their obligations to achieve the target of a polio-free region. He was addressing a meeting of the Divisional Anti-Polio Committee, held in the committee room of his office. Arrangements for the seven-day anti-polio campaign, which will commence on October 2, were reviewed in the meeting. He directed the officers and officials of the health department to take part in the anti-polio drive with a passion for national service to ensure the success of the drive.

He appealed to the parents, social workers, elected representatives, Ulema, and teachers to cooperate with health workers to ensure 100 percent administration of the anti-polio vaccine to the children. The district health officer (DHO), representatives of the World Health Organisation, and members of the committee attended the meeting. DHO Dr Jamil Ahmed Mahar told the meeting that all arrangements were being finalized in this regard, added that 100 percent of the results had been achieved in previous campaigns, and hoped that the target would also be achieved in the future.