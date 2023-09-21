Terrorism attempt foiled, one held in Bara

Khyber - A bid of terrorism was foiled when an explosive-laden loader was seized in Nala Khwar, Malikdin Khel area of the Bara sub-division, district Khyber, on Wednesday.

District Police Officer (DPO) Khyber, Saleem Abbas Kaluchvi, said that police personnel stopped a Chungchi vehicle loaded with grass in the jurisdiction of Bara police station for a routine check. During the search, explosive devices fixed in plastic drums and concealed under the grass were discovered in the vehicle, he added.

The driver, identified as Haroon- ur-Rashid, son of Murad Khan, a resident of Bar-Qamber Khel, Bara, was apprehended and shifted to an undisclosed location for further investigation, the DPO said.

Later, the bomb disposal unit defused the explosive devices. The District Police Official stated that the explosive devices might have been intended for use in a terrorist attack somewhere in Bara.