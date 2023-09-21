Tobacco growers hold protest

ISLAMABAD - Tobacco growers on Wednesday held a protest against the multinational cigarette manufacturing companies on non-compensation of the tobacco rate procured from the growers. Vice Chairman Itehad Kashtkaran Iqbal Shewa said that despite repeated requests, the multinational companies are not giving any monetary compensation to the growers on the procurement rate. “When season begun the tobacco growers provided the crop to the companies on Rs 425 and later it surged to Rs1400,” said Iqbal. He said growers are on the verge of facing 15 to 20 million rupees losses because of non-compensation by companies. Vice Chairman Itehad Kashtkaran further said the growers alliance held multiple meetings with representatives of Pakistan Tobacco Company and Phillp Morris, but their cries fell on deaf ears. “It’s inflation across every sector, and growers won’t be able to earn a penny if the companies didn’t compensate us,” he said. Iqbal also alleged that multinational companies are using delaying tactics instead of solving the issues of growers.



