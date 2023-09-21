Thursday, September 21, 2023
Women face 10 years in jail for ‘inappropriate’ dress

IRAN HIJAB BILL

News Desk
September 21, 2023
TEHRAN-Iran’s parliament has passed controversial bill that would increase prison terms and fines for women and girls who break its strict dress code.
Those dressed “inappropriately” face up to 10 years in jail under the bill, for which a three-year “trial” was agreed. It still needs to be approved by the Guardian Council to become law. The move comes a year after protests erupted over the death in custody of Mahsa Amini, who was held by morality police for an allegedly improper hijab. Women burnt their headscarves or waved them in the air at the nationwide demonstrations against the clerical establishment, during which hundreds of people were reportedly killed in a crackdown by security forces. A growing number of women and girls have stopped covering their hair in public altogether as the unrest has subsided, despite the return of the morality police to the streets and the installation of surveillance cameras.

