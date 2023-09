Zubair, Hasheesh, Mahateer reach quarterfinals 

LAHORE - Zubair, Hasheesh, Mahateer and others have reached the quarterfinals of the Shamsi Academy National Juniors Tennis Championship at DA Creek Club. In the men’s singles pre-quarters, Zubair Raja beat Shumael Tajammul 9-7, Farhan Altaf beat Asaad Ahmed 8-1, Hasheesh Kumar beat Kashan Tariq 8-5, Farhan Mustafa beat Nadir Bachani 8-3, Mahteer beat Hamza 8-1, Parbat kumar beat Ibrahim 8-2, Ahmer w/o Vinod Das and Baqir Ali beat Rayan 8-5. In the U-18 singles 1st round, Hamid Israr (SNGPL) beat Shamoon Hidayat 6-1, 6-4. In U-16 singles pre-quarters, Muzammil Khan beat Ruhab 6-3, 7-6, Dhuraf Das beat Laraib 6-3, 4-6, 6-2, Taimoor Ansari beat Junaid 6-1, 6-1, Samer Zaman beat Faiz 6-2, 6-2 and Ismail Aftab beat Bilal 6-0, 6-4. In U-14 sin­gles, Muzammil Khan, Laraib Shamsi, Ali Bachani, Ansarul­lah, Ruhab, Ismail Aftab, Hadi Mehmood and Hazik Areejo were the winners.