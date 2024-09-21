A Renewed Commitment

September 6 marks Defence Day, a time to honour the sac­rifices of martyrs and veterans. When a nation stands united and the spirit of its army is unparal­leled, even the most formidable enemy can be confronted. The Pakistani nation has made count­less sacrifices for the security of its homeland, standing firm as one body to protect its freedom.

Today, our enemy once again en­gages in hostile actions, particu­larly against the Kashmiri people. We must draw inspiration from the spirit of 1965, when the entire na­tion showed unity and solidarity to counter the enemy’s plots. Defence Day reminds us of our hard-fought battle to protect the homeland, and it serves as a continued call to re­main vigilant in safeguarding our country and military. This day sym­bolises our national unity, patrio­tism, and spirit of sacrifice.

Pakistan now faces challenges in the form of sixth-generation war­fare, as well as economic, politi­cal, and terrorist threats. For over two decades, Pakistan has been the most affected country in the war against terrorism, continuing to bear immense sacrifices. Anxiety and uncertainty grip the nation as the economy stagnates, forcing the government to take on more debt. Electricity, gas, and oil prices have skyrocketed, making life difficult for the average citizen. Investment in the country is minimal, while the trade deficit grows. The slowing growth rate and sluggish business environment have led to rising un­employment. Rampant inflation has made life unbearable for many.

To address the nation’s challeng­es and restore the economy, we need collective thinking and strat­egy. The past thirty years have seen political instability and inef­fective governance, with Pakistan People’s Party, Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz, and Pakistan Mus­lim League Quaid-e-Azam at the helm for four decades. Despite nu­merous policies aimed at develop­ment, progress remains elusive.

Today’s political climate is marked by intense rivalry, with politicians unwilling to accept one another’s existence. For the sake of national issues and in­terests, all political parties must unite on a common platform. The integrity of Pakistan, adherence to the rule of law, and resistance to external interference can only be achieved through national uni­ty. It is only by setting aside dif­ferences that we can pave the way for Pakistan to move forward on the path to prosperity.

MUHAMMAD IMRAN-UL-HAQ,

Lahore.