Saturday, September 21, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

After court order, X goes offline again in Brazil

After court order, X goes offline again in Brazil
NEWS WIRE
September 21, 2024
Newspaper, Lifestyle & Entertainment

BRASÍLIA   -   Elon Musk’s X social media platform went back offline in Brazil Thursday, a day after it resumed service in contra­vention of a judicial ban, in­ternet providers said. Brazil’s Supreme Court had earlier in the day ordered X to suspend access to the platform, finding the company had “unlawfully, persistently and intention­ally” flouted judicial rulings and would risk a daily fine of more than $900,000 for non-compliance. The former Twit­ter was banned last month in Latin America’s largest nation, but access to the phone app returned Wednesday in what the government slammed as a deliberate violation of the suspension. X said the return of its service was “inadvertent and temporary.”

Tags:

NEWS WIRE

NEWS WIRE

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-09-20/Lahore/epaper_img_1726812309.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024