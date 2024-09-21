Audit uncovers major irregularities in SSWMB and SBCA

A recent audit report has uncovered significant financial irregularities in the Sindh Solid Waste Management Board (SSWMB) and the Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA), involving unauthorized payments worth millions of rupees.

The report reveals that the SSWMB administration made unauthorized utility allowance payments amounting to Rs. 4.8 million, while the SBCA administration disbursed Rs. 17.4 million without proper authorization. These payments have been deemed a violation of financial regulations, prompting auditors to recommend the immediate cessation of utility allowances by the SSWMB.

Additionally, the audit suggests that the unauthorized amounts should be recovered, as no explanation was provided by the administration following a request for clarification in October 2023.

In a related development, the Karachi police recently arrested Sarfaraz Jamali, a senior assistant director of the SBCA, on charges of involvement in illegal construction. During the arrest, authorities recovered a substantial sum of Rs. 220 million in cash from his vehicle. Sources claim the cash was being transferred to individuals connected to an "influential person" running the illegal operation.

Jamali has since been moved to an undisclosed location for further investigation as authorities probe his role in this illicit activity and the origin of the recovered funds.

The audit report and the arrest mark a significant step in exposing corruption and financial mismanagement within these key government bodies in Sindh.