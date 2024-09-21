Saturday, September 21, 2024
Azma Bokhari denies road blockages ahead of PTI rally
Web Desk
4:56 PM | September 21, 2024
Punjab Information Minister Azma Bokhari refuted claims on Saturday that roads were blocked with containers ahead of a PTI rally, stating, "No road is blocked and no road will be blocked."

During a press conference, Bokhari emphasized that while the PTI is allowed to hold public gatherings within constitutional limits, no one would be permitted to take the law into their own hands. She accused PTI leader Ali Amin Gandapur of bringing weapons and troublemakers to the rally, demanding a public apology for his misbehavior during a previous Islamabad gathering.

Bokhari also highlighted that law and order would be closely monitored by the Punjab Safe Cities Authority using advanced technology, assuring that PTI would be facilitated as necessary. She criticized the KP government for misusing public resources, particularly involving Rescue 1122, in the rally, while the province struggled with debt and poor infrastructure.

Labeling PTI as a "group of terrorists" responsible for the events of May 9, Bokhari further claimed that KP CM Ali Amin Gandapur could not enter his constituency without paying extortion to the Taliban.

