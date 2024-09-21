Bangladesh high commissioner calls on TDAP CE

KARACHI - Md Ruhul Amin Siddique, High Com­missioner of Bangladesh, called on Chief Executive of Trade Development Au­thority of Pakistan (TDAP) Muhammad Zubair Moti­wala Friday at TDAP’s of­fice. During the meeting, Siddique emphasized the high expectations for en­hanced bilateral trade between Bangladesh and Pakistan. He expressed keen interest in increas­ing imports of agro-related items from Pakistan, par­ticularly rice, maize, and sesame, as Bangladesh’s agricultural imports have been significantly im­pacted due to the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war. Ban­gladesh, currently reliant on India, sees this as an op­portune time to strengthen trade ties with Pakistan and foster cordial relations. He also proposed that Paki­stan may organize a Single Country Exhibition in Dha­ka in between January and April, 2025, with a special focus on ladies’ garments and agro-based products, both of which are in great demand in Bangladesh. Ad­ditionally, he assured that the visa issuance process for Pakistani businessmen would soon be streamlined to facilitate trade exchang­es. The director general of TDAP’s Agro Food Division suggested holding online sessions between busi­ness communities from both countries to identify the hurdles/obstacles that hinder direct trade, a sug­gestion that was welcomed by all parties. Other partici­pants of the meeting were Basit Rauf, Director Gen­eral Textile & Leather Divi­sion, TDAP, Athar Hussain Khokhar, Director General, Agro-Food Division, and Abdul Karim, Director Gen­eral, Services and IMDD.