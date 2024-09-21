BERC, UET Peshawar conclude energy conservation training

Peshawar - The Buildings Energy Research Center (BERC) and the Centre for Intelligent Systems and Networks Research at the University of Engineering & Technology, Peshawar, concluded a training program on the implementation tools for the Energy Conservation Building Code 2023 (ECBC-2023) at the Baragali summer camp of the University of Peshawar.

The ECBC-2023, developed by the National Energy Efficiency and Conservation Agency (NEECA), applies to all new buildings and new sections of existing buildings across Pakistan, aiming to reduce energy consumption through sustainability, affordable housing, and renewable energy sources.

This 15-day training was part of the project “Transformation of the Construction Sector in Pakistan: A Pathway towards Clean, Green, and Sustainable Buildings,” supported by GIZ Pakistan and funded by the German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ), with NEECA, Islamabad, as the lead executing authority.

Dr. Naveed Ahmed, Director of BERC, stated that participants gained practical knowledge in creating climate-resilient and energy-efficient buildings. The training addressed Pakistan’s growing energy crisis and climate vulnerability, focusing on user-friendly software tools to assess the impact of building design on electricity and energy bills.

Participants from various organizations engaged in three hands-on training modules, including an Introduction to the Energy Conservation Building Code (ECBC 2023) and its implementation framework, Life Cycle Analysis in Buildings and the Embodied Carbon Calculation Tool, and the Building Energy Certification System and Building Load Calculation Tool developed by the BERC team.

Representatives from PDA, FDA, local government bodies, PEECA, KP PHA, CDA, Energy & Power Department, NESPAK, C&W Punjab, GDA, MDA, IAP, PCBDDA, P&D Peshawar, FGEHA, LUMS, PCATP, C&W KP, LDA, P&D Sindh, NED University, PHA Federal, and SBCA participated in the training.