BISP releases quarterly tranche in Sargodha

SARGODHA - Benazir Income Support Programme Sargodha district on Friday released quarterly tranche for September-December 2024 for registered ben­eficiaries in Sargodha. Deputy director of depart­ment concerned Raazia Asim told media that as many as 73,000 registered women beneficiaries in Sargodha city and 180,000 beneficiaries in Sar­godha district would get BISP amount of Rs10,500 each after visiting nearest camp site. She said that 14 camp sites in Sargodha district including 5 in Sargodha, 2 in Sillanwali, 2 in Sahiwal, 2 in Kotmo­min, 1 in Bhera, 1 Shah Purr and 1 in Bhulwal have been set up for BISP payments.