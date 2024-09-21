Saturday, September 21, 2024
Bulgarian firm not linked to deadly devices sent to Hezbollah: govt

September 21, 2024
SOFIA, BULGARIA  -  Bulgarian authorities said on Friday a company based in Sofia had nothing to do with the delivery of exploding communications devices to Lebanese militant group Hezbollah.

Hundreds of pagers and walkie-talkies detonat­ed across Lebanon on Tuesday and Wednesday, killing at least 37 people, wounding nearly 3,000 and generating panic.

Hezbollah and several international media organisations have blamed Israel for sabotag­ing the electronic devices. Israel has not made any public comment.

“Following verifications, it has been indisput­ably established that no communication equip­ment corresponding to those that exploded on September 17 was imported, exported or man­ufactured in Bulgaria,” the National Security Agency (SANS) said.

The SANS said on Thursday it had launched an investigation after Hungarian website Telex said Norta Global -- a company registered in Sofia by a Norwegian, had imported the devices and then delivered them to Hezbollah.

