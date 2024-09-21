Saturday, September 21, 2024
CCP cracks down on misleading ‘season-end sales’ by local brands

Web Desk
7:55 PM | September 21, 2024
The Competition Commission of Pakistan (CCP) has taken action against local brands accused of deceiving customers with misleading "season-end sales" advertisements.

After conducting surveys in Rawalpindi and Islamabad markets, the CCP found that the advertised discounts on popular products were either minimal or non-existent.

 In response, the commission issued notices to 20 brands, demanding clarification on their sales and savings promotions.

The CCP noted that banners advertising discounts of “up to 50%” and “30%” were prominently displayed, but the actual savings were far less, misleading consumers and driving unfair profits.

 The commission warned that brands failing to comply with their guidelines could face enforcement action under Section 10 of the Competition Act, 2010.

