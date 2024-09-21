CDWP okays 12 uplift projects, defers approval of controversial Cholistan Canal

ISLAMABAD - The Central Development Working Party (CDWP) Fri­day approved 12 development projects worth of Rs187 bil­lion, while deferred the ap­proval of controversial Cho­listan Canal.

The CDWP, which met with Minister PDSI & Deputy Chair­man Planning Commission Ahsan Iqbal in chair, approved six projects worth Rs19 bil­lion, while recommended six projects worth Rs168 billion for the consideration of Execu­tive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC).

Cholistan Canal and Syfawadstems phase-I worth Rs211.399 bil­lion was on the agenda of the Central Development Working Party (CDWP) meeting, how­ever it was deferred, official source told The Nation.

According to the source, Sindh has raised objections to construction of Cholistan Ca­nal Chobara Branch and the Sindh nationalist parties are protesting against the move. Sindh has conditioned the con­struction of the canal with the increase in water availability, the source said.

Three projects related to health sector were approved by the CDWP namely estab­lishment of Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto Shaheed Medical Col­lege Mirpur AJ&K (revised) worth Rs5089.779 million, es­tablishment of 200 beds Acci­dent and Emergency Center at Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences Islamabad (revised) worth Rs6632.589 million and replacement & upgradation of HVAC plant room equipment and allied works at PIMS Is­lamabad (2nd revision) worth Rs1654.100 million.

A project related to in­dustries & commerce sector namely Invest Pakistan worth Rs1388.84 million was ap­proved by the forum.

Projects related to physi­cal planning & housing sec­tor namely Karachi Water & Sewerage Services Improve­ment Project (KWSSIP) Phase-I worth Rs25471.164 million was recommended to ECNEC for considerations. The project will be funded through World Bank and Government of Sindh. Another project of physical planning & housing was pre­sented namely Greater Water Supply Scheme for Central Hun­za from Attabad Lake (revised) worth Rs2075.667 million was approved by the forum.

The CDWP has referred a project for inter-regional con­nectivity between Baltistan Di­vision & Diamer Astore Division (revised) worth Rs12302.147 million to ECNEC for further consideration. The revised proj­ect envisages the construction of a 105-km long road starting from Kachura (Skardu district) and, after passing through Bo­bin, terminates at Astore Valley road at Gorikot.

Another project of T&C sec­tor presented namely Procure­ment of Aircraft Rescue and Fir Fighting (ARFF) vehicles for the new Gwadar Interna­tional Airport (New) worth Rs2079.758 million was ap­proved by the forum.

The T& C sector project namely “Construction/Up­gradation of Dirgi Shahbo­zai (N-70) to Tonusa Sharif (N-55) (revised)” worth Rs11549.758 million was rec­ommended to ECNEC for fur­ther consideration.

The Transport Communica­tion Division project namely “Construction of Ziarat More - Kachi - Harnai - Sanjavi - Road Project Package -I Zi­arat Mor- Kachi - Harnai Road (109.882km), Package -I Har­nai - Sanjavi - Road (revised)” worth Rs24423.900 million was referred to ECNEC for fur­ther consideration after 3rd party validation.

Another project of T& C namely “Construction of La­hore Bypass from Kalashah Kaku Exit to KLM to Mulyam Road Near Radio Station 18.5 Km (revised)” worth Rs 34446.585 million was re­ferred to ECNEC for further consideration. A project re­lated to water resources sec­tor namely “Sindh Flood Emer­gency Rehabilitation Project SFERP Irrigation Component (Revised)” worth Rs59911.990 million was referred to ECNEC for further consideration. The project is proposed to be fund­ed through World Bank & gov­ernment of Sindh.