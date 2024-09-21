CDWP okays 12 uplift projects, defers approval of controversial Cholistan Canal

ISLAMABAD - The Central Development Working Party (CDWP) Friday approved 12 development projects worth of Rs187 billion, while deferred the approval of controversial Cholistan Canal.
The CDWP, which met with Minister PDSI & Deputy Chairman Planning Commission Ahsan Iqbal in chair, approved six projects worth Rs19 billion, while recommended six projects worth Rs168 billion for the consideration of Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC).
Cholistan Canal and Syfawadstems phase-I worth Rs211.399 billion was on the agenda of the Central Development Working Party (CDWP) meeting, however it was deferred, official source told The Nation.
According to the source, Sindh has raised objections to construction of Cholistan Canal Chobara Branch and the Sindh nationalist parties are protesting against the move. Sindh has conditioned the construction of the canal with the increase in water availability, the source said.
Three projects related to health sector were approved by the CDWP namely establishment of Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto Shaheed Medical College Mirpur AJ&K (revised) worth Rs5089.779 million, establishment of 200 beds Accident and Emergency Center at Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences Islamabad (revised) worth Rs6632.589 million and replacement & upgradation of HVAC plant room equipment and allied works at PIMS Islamabad (2nd revision) worth Rs1654.100 million.
A project related to industries & commerce sector namely Invest Pakistan worth Rs1388.84 million was approved by the forum.
Projects related to physical planning & housing sector namely Karachi Water & Sewerage Services Improvement Project (KWSSIP) Phase-I worth Rs25471.164 million was recommended to ECNEC for considerations. The project will be funded through World Bank and Government of Sindh. Another project of physical planning & housing was presented namely Greater Water Supply Scheme for Central Hunza from Attabad Lake (revised) worth Rs2075.667 million was approved by the forum.
The CDWP has referred a project for inter-regional connectivity between Baltistan Division & Diamer Astore Division (revised) worth Rs12302.147 million to ECNEC for further consideration. The revised project envisages the construction of a 105-km long road starting from Kachura (Skardu district) and, after passing through Bobin, terminates at Astore Valley road at Gorikot.
Another project of T&C sector presented namely Procurement of Aircraft Rescue and Fir Fighting (ARFF) vehicles for the new Gwadar International Airport (New) worth Rs2079.758 million was approved by the forum.
The T& C sector project namely “Construction/Upgradation of Dirgi Shahbozai (N-70) to Tonusa Sharif (N-55) (revised)” worth Rs11549.758 million was recommended to ECNEC for further consideration.
The Transport Communication Division project namely “Construction of Ziarat More - Kachi - Harnai - Sanjavi - Road Project Package -I Ziarat Mor- Kachi - Harnai Road (109.882km), Package -I Harnai - Sanjavi - Road (revised)” worth Rs24423.900 million was referred to ECNEC for further consideration after 3rd party validation.
Another project of T& C namely “Construction of Lahore Bypass from Kalashah Kaku Exit to KLM to Mulyam Road Near Radio Station 18.5 Km (revised)” worth Rs 34446.585 million was referred to ECNEC for further consideration. A project related to water resources sector namely “Sindh Flood Emergency Rehabilitation Project SFERP Irrigation Component (Revised)” worth Rs59911.990 million was referred to ECNEC for further consideration. The project is proposed to be funded through World Bank & government of Sindh.