Saturday, September 21, 2024
CDWP okays 12 uplift projects, defers approval of controversial Cholistan Canal

Forum approves six projects worth Rs19b, while recommends six projects worth Rs168b for consideration of Ecnec

Fawad Yousafzai
September 21, 2024
ISLAMABAD   -  The Central Development Working Party (CDWP) Fri­day approved 12 development projects worth of Rs187 bil­lion, while deferred the ap­proval of controversial Cho­listan Canal.

The CDWP, which met with Minister PDSI & Deputy Chair­man Planning Commission Ahsan Iqbal in chair, approved six projects worth Rs19 bil­lion, while recommended six projects worth Rs168 billion for the consideration of Execu­tive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC).

Cholistan Canal and Syfawadstems phase-I worth Rs211.399 bil­lion was on the agenda of the Central Development Working Party (CDWP) meeting, how­ever it was deferred, official source told The Nation.

According to the source, Sindh has raised objections to construction of Cholistan Ca­nal Chobara Branch and the Sindh nationalist parties are protesting against the move. Sindh has conditioned the con­struction of the canal with the increase in water availability, the source said.

Three projects related to health sector were approved by the CDWP namely estab­lishment of Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto Shaheed Medical Col­lege Mirpur AJ&K (revised) worth Rs5089.779 million, es­tablishment of 200 beds Acci­dent and Emergency Center at Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences Islamabad (revised) worth Rs6632.589 million and replacement & upgradation of HVAC plant room equipment and allied works at PIMS Is­lamabad (2nd revision) worth Rs1654.100 million.

A project related to in­dustries & commerce sector namely Invest Pakistan worth Rs1388.84 million was ap­proved by the forum.

Projects related to physi­cal planning & housing sec­tor namely Karachi Water & Sewerage Services Improve­ment Project (KWSSIP) Phase-I worth Rs25471.164 million was recommended to ECNEC for considerations. The project will be funded through World Bank and Government of Sindh. Another project of physical planning & housing was pre­sented namely Greater Water Supply Scheme for Central Hun­za from Attabad Lake (revised) worth Rs2075.667 million was approved by the forum.

The CDWP has referred a project for inter-regional con­nectivity between Baltistan Di­vision & Diamer Astore Division (revised) worth Rs12302.147 million to ECNEC for further consideration. The revised proj­ect envisages the construction of a 105-km long road starting from Kachura (Skardu district) and, after passing through Bo­bin, terminates at Astore Valley road at Gorikot.

Another project of T&C sec­tor presented namely Procure­ment of Aircraft Rescue and Fir Fighting (ARFF) vehicles for the new Gwadar Interna­tional Airport (New) worth Rs2079.758 million was ap­proved by the forum.

The T& C sector project namely “Construction/Up­gradation of Dirgi Shahbo­zai (N-70) to Tonusa Sharif (N-55) (revised)” worth Rs11549.758 million was rec­ommended to ECNEC for fur­ther consideration.

The Transport Communica­tion Division project namely “Construction of Ziarat More - Kachi - Harnai - Sanjavi - Road Project Package -I Zi­arat Mor- Kachi - Harnai Road (109.882km), Package -I Har­nai - Sanjavi - Road (revised)” worth Rs24423.900 million was referred to ECNEC for fur­ther consideration after 3rd party validation.

Another project of T& C namely “Construction of La­hore Bypass from Kalashah Kaku Exit to KLM to Mulyam Road Near Radio Station 18.5 Km (revised)” worth Rs 34446.585 million was re­ferred to ECNEC for further consideration. A project re­lated to water resources sec­tor namely “Sindh Flood Emer­gency Rehabilitation Project SFERP Irrigation Component (Revised)” worth Rs59911.990 million was referred to ECNEC for further consideration. The project is proposed to be fund­ed through World Bank & gov­ernment of Sindh.

Fawad Yousafzai

