CM directs to overcome shortage of specialist doctors in DHQs

LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has set a target to meet the shortage of specialist doctors in the district hospitals. The chief Minister has sought a plan from the Health Department with regard to training plans for cardiology, neuro, paeds and other necessary specialists. The proposal to focus on the specialization of doctors according to the needs of patients was reviewed. It was agreed to propose a special package for the specialist doctors in the district hospitals. An emphasis was placed on meeting the need of specialist doctors in the remote hospitals across Punjab. It was principally decided to ensure provision of urgently required medical equipment for heart disease patients in the districts.

The proposal to provide a cath lab in different districts of Punjab in 5 phases was reviewed. The machines will be provided in Lahore’s PIC, Gangaram, Mayo Hospital, Khawaja Safdar Memorial Hospital Sialkot and Cardiology Institute Wazirabad. Cath labs will be set up in Sahiwal, Faisalabad and Multan Institute of Cardiology. Cath labs will be established in Bahawalpur, Rawalpindi Institute of Cardiology and Multan Nishtar Hospital. Cath labs will also be established in Gujranwala Hospital and Nawaz Sharif Institute of Cardiology.

Also, a detailed briefing was given to the chief minister on establishing cath labs in various hospitals across Punjab. She sought proposals to bring improvements in the ‘Universal Health Program’ as well. Senior Provincial Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb, Provincial Minister for Information and Culture Azma Zahid Bokhari, Health Advisor Dr. Azhar Kayani, Parliamentary Secretary Rushda Lodhi, MPA Sania Ashiq, Dr Adnan Khan, Chief Secretary, Chairman P&D, Secretary Health, Principal Secretary to CM and other relevant officials were also present.