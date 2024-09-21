CM Maryam Nawaz expands free Wi-Fi service across Punjab

The Chief Minister of Punjab, Maryam Nawaz, has expanded the scope of the "CM Maryam Nawaz Free Wi-Fi" project, extending free internet access to over 230 locations across Lahore, Kasur, Nankana Sahib, and Sheikhupura, according to a recent statement from the Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA).

This initiative, part of Maryam Nawaz's vision to digitize the province, is transforming how citizens access education, business, and social platforms. The project provides free Wi-Fi at 200 points in Lahore, 10 in Kasur, 15 in Sheikhupura, and 5 in Nankana Sahib. Since its latest expansion on June 16, over 7.7 million users have consumed 111 terabytes of data, with a service availability rate of 98.7%.

A PSCA spokesperson highlighted the impact of the project, stating, "The free Wi-Fi service is a crucial step in turning Punjab into a digital province. It is improving access to online resources for education, business, and social interaction, making daily life easier for citizens."

The expanded Wi-Fi network demonstrates the Punjab government’s commitment to digital transformation, ensuring internet accessibility for residents in both urban and rural areas.