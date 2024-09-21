Commissioner lauds missionary institutions

SARGOGHA - Sargodha division Commissioner Jahanzeb Awan has lauded the efforts of government and missionary educational institutions in nurturing the potential of the younger generation. Speaking as the chief guest at an Inter-school English debate competition at a Presbyterian Education Board (PEB) School on Friday, the commissioner expressed his admiration for the students’ intelligence and talent. He highlighted that the PEB has played a pivotal role in bringing quality education to remote areas. The commissioner was particularly impressed by students’ speeches on the topic of “Technology is improving people’s quality of life”. Jahazeb Awan also inaugurated a new block at the PEB School. Principal Samir Lal Sahotra informed the gathering that the PEB had been promoting education across the country since 1972.