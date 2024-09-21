Commissioner lauds missionary institutions

SARGOGHA - Sargodha division Commis­sioner Jahanzeb Awan has lauded the efforts of govern­ment and missionary edu­cational institutions in nur­turing the potential of the younger generation. Speak­ing as the chief guest at an Inter-school English debate competition at a Presbyterian Education Board (PEB) School on Friday, the commissioner expressed his admiration for the students’ intelligence and talent. He highlighted that the PEB has played a pivotal role in bringing quality education to remote areas. The commis­sioner was particularly im­pressed by students’ speeches on the topic of “Technology is improving people’s quality of life”. Jahazeb Awan also in­augurated a new block at the PEB School. Principal Samir Lal Sahotra informed the gathering that the PEB had been promoting education across the country since 1972.