Couple arrested for fraudulent activities at BISP Centre in Jatoe

Monitoring Desk
September 21, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Multan

MUZAFFARGARH   -   Three alleged fraudsters, including a husband and wife, were apprehended for their involvement in deceptive practices at the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) Centre in Jatoe. According to BISP sources, on Friday, a retailer named Muham­mad Asif was observed distributing funds primar­ily to women recommended by his wife, Beenish Fatima, alongwith another accomplice, Ghulam Mujtuba. This distribution ignored numerous oth­er deserving women who had come to the Centre seeking assistance. After receiving multiple com­plaints, Assistant Director Rashid Zafar visited the Centre and confirmed the validity of the women’s grievances. Following this, the local police arrest­ed the suspects and registered a case against them. Further investigations are currently underway.

Monitoring Desk

