Couple arrested for fraudulent activities at BISP Centre in Jatoe

MUZAFFARGARH - Three alleged fraudsters, including a husband and wife, were apprehended for their involvement in deceptive practices at the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) Centre in Jatoe. According to BISP sources, on Friday, a retailer named Muhammad Asif was observed distributing funds primarily to women recommended by his wife, Beenish Fatima, alongwith another accomplice, Ghulam Mujtuba. This distribution ignored numerous other deserving women who had come to the Centre seeking assistance. After receiving multiple complaints, Assistant Director Rashid Zafar visited the Centre and confirmed the validity of the women’s grievances. Following this, the local police arrested the suspects and registered a case against them. Further investigations are currently underway.