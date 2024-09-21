CPEC Momentum

The revival of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) marks a crucial turning point for Pakistan’s development, offer­ing vast opportunities to enhance the country’s infrastructure and energy sectors. CPEC has the potential to transform the econo­my by improving connectivity, creating jobs, and fostering industrial growth. It is no exaggeration to say that this project is indispensable to the nation’s future, particularly as it aims to pull Pakistan out of its cur­rent economic doldrums.

While the project was temporarily slowed during the tenure of the PTI government, the resumption under the current administration is a welcome step. Given Pakistan’s fragile economic state, restarting CPEC at an efficient pace is not just beneficial but necessary. The initiative has already demonstrated its ability to attract foreign investment and boost trade. But beyond these immediate gains, the long-term bene­fits lie in the increased industrial capacity and enhanced infrastructure that can solidify Pakistan’s standing in regional and global markets.

Moreover, this new phase of CPEC arrives at a time when Pakistan is beginning to see signs of macroeconomic stabilization. By integrating more fully into global supply chains and enhancing regional connectiv­ity, the country can better navigate future economic challenges. How­ever, for CPEC to succeed, the government must ensure that bureau­cratic hurdles are minimized, and transparency maintained. The focus now should be on swift and efficient execution to capitalize on the im­mense opportunities this corridor presents.

The future of CPEC remains bright, but it is only through dedicated ef­fort that this potential can be fully realized. The stakes are high, and the time for action is now. The country’s economic revival depends on it.