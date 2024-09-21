CTD arrests five suspects linked to terrorist organisations in IBO's

In a series of intelligence-based operations conducted across Punjab on Saturday, the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) arrested five individuals allegedly linked to terrorist organisations.

The operations, aimed at disrupting terrorism-related activities, saw the interrogation of 63 people from various districts, including Lahore, Mianwali, Bahawalpur, Jhang, and Toba Tek Singh.

Among the arrested were Amjadur Rehman from Toba Tek Singh, Sher Ali from Jhang, and Zahab Ullah from Lahore, all of whom were linked to the banned group Fitna-al-Khawarij (Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan). Additionally, Tayyab Raees from Bahawalpur was connected to the militant Islamic State (IS) group, also known as Daish, while Baaz Khan, alias Bahar Khan, was apprehended in Mianwali.

Five FIRs were registered under the Pakistan Explosives Act and the Anti-Terrorism Act. The CTD revealed that 980 operations were conducted across the province this week, screening a total of 32,662 individuals.