DIG, SSP among policemen suspended day after blasphemy suspect killed in Mirpurkhas shooting

KARACHI - Sindh Home Minister Ziaul Hasan Lanjar Friday informed the provincial legislation assembly that Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIGP) Mirpurkhas, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), CIA team of Mirpurkhas and Station House Officer (SHO) of Sindhri were suspended after blasphemy suspected killed in the police custody.

Local police identified the killed accused as Shah Nawaz, a doctor in Umerkot district, who had gone into hiding two days ago after being accused of blasphemy and sharing blasphemous content on social media. Local police chief Niaz Khoso said Nawaz was “killed just by chance” on Wednesday night when officers signaled two men riding on a motorcycle to stop in Mirpur Khas, a city in Sindh.

He said instead of stopping, the men opened fire and tried to flee, prompting police to return fire. One of the suspects fled on the motorcycle, while the other was killed, he said. Khoso claimed it was only after the shootout that officers learned the slain man was the doctor being sought by them for the alleged blasphemy. Videos circulating on social media showed local clerics throwing rose petals at police and praising officers for killing the blasphemy suspect.

While speaking on a Point of Order on the floor of the house, the Sindh Home Minister Ziaul Hasan Lanjar said that an alarming and burning issue had been echoing for 24 to 48 hours, on which he wished to brief to the Assembly. He said that a doctor named Dr Shahnawaz Kunbhar allegedly posted a blasphemous material on social media.

Lanjar said it is our faith that Hazrat Mohammed (PBUH) is our last prophet. It is our responsibility to stop blasphemous incidents.

He said that Hazrat Mohammed (PBUH) in his life gave opportunity even to his opponents to prove their innocence, make their mistake correct and confirm and verify the facts. The teachings of our Holy prophet (PBUH) taught us to verify an incident and reach its roots to ascertain truth to avoid any injustice to a person. He said that being a Muslim they could sacrifice their lives for the Holy prophet (PBUH). He said, ‘It is my responsibility to take action if anything happens illegal or extrajudicial in my department.’

The home minister said that Dr Shahnawaz was killed in Mirpurkhas. Police was defending themselves and people were alleging them for extrajudicial killing of the doctor.

He said that keeping in view the situation an inquiry had been ordered into the incident to ascertain the facts. He said that the inquiry committee to submit its report in seven days. He said that they were responsible for the protection of life and property of the people of Sindh province. He further said that they were not judges to pronounce decisions against anyone. They had to give opportunity to the suspect to prove himself of not being guilty.