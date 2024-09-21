Distt admin launches cleanliness campaign in rural areas

MULTAN - The district administration has initiated a cleanliness cam­paign in rural areas, equip­ping various union councils with essential machinery as part of the effort. Launched under the guidance of Punjab Chief Minister (CM) Maryam Nawaz Sharif, Deputy Com­missioner (DC) Wasim Hamid Sindhu visited Basti Larr and Chak 5 Faiz to inspect the cleanliness arrangements. During his visit, he engaged with locals to gather feed­back and urged community members to support the cleanliness teams. He also emphasised the importance of maintaining cleanliness throughout the union coun­cils. Assistant Commissioner (AC) Saif ul Islam briefed the DC on the overall cleanliness programme, highlighting the use of modern machinery to enhance efforts.