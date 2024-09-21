Saturday, September 21, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Distt admin launches cleanliness campaign in rural areas

NEWS WIRE
September 21, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Multan

MULTAN   -   The district administration has initiated a cleanliness cam­paign in rural areas, equip­ping various union councils with essential machinery as part of the effort. Launched under the guidance of Punjab Chief Minister (CM) Maryam Nawaz Sharif, Deputy Com­missioner (DC) Wasim Hamid Sindhu visited Basti Larr and Chak 5 Faiz to inspect the cleanliness arrangements. During his visit, he engaged with locals to gather feed­back and urged community members to support the cleanliness teams. He also emphasised the importance of maintaining cleanliness throughout the union coun­cils. Assistant Commissioner (AC) Saif ul Islam briefed the DC on the overall cleanliness programme, highlighting the use of modern machinery to enhance efforts.

Tags:

NEWS WIRE

NEWS WIRE

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-09-20/Lahore/epaper_img_1726812309.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024