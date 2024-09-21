Distt admin launches cleanliness campaign in rural areas

MULTAN - The district administration has initiated a cleanliness campaign in rural areas, equipping various union councils with essential machinery as part of the effort. Launched under the guidance of Punjab Chief Minister (CM) Maryam Nawaz Sharif, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Wasim Hamid Sindhu visited Basti Larr and Chak 5 Faiz to inspect the cleanliness arrangements. During his visit, he engaged with locals to gather feedback and urged community members to support the cleanliness teams. He also emphasised the importance of maintaining cleanliness throughout the union councils. Assistant Commissioner (AC) Saif ul Islam briefed the DC on the overall cleanliness programme, highlighting the use of modern machinery to enhance efforts.