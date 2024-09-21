Saturday, September 21, 2024
Dozen injured in bus-truck collision in Karachi

NEWS WIRE
September 21, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

KARACHI  -   More than a dozen passengers including women and children were critically injured when a horrifying collision between a bus and a speeding truck occurred in Karachi early Friday morning. According to Rescue Officials 1122, a devastating road accident occurred on the Panjgur to Karachi route when a bus was struck by a truck, leaving dozens of passengers critically injured, a private news channel reported. Rescue officials from 1122 rushed to the scene to provide emergency assistance and transport the injured to nearby medical facilities for treatment.

Police have launched a thorough investigation into the bus-truck collision on the Panjgur-Karachi route, which left dozens of passengers critically injured.

Authorities are reviewing eyewitness accounts, inspecting vehicle damage and analyzing traffic footage to determine the cause of the accident.

