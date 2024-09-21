Family awareness crucial in caring for Alzheimer’s patients above 60: Neurologist

ISLAMABAD - On this World Alzheimer’s Day, leading neurologist Dr Ismail Khalid Friday stressed the significance of raising awareness and challenging the stigma surrounding Alzheimer’s disease in our country, particularly among elders aged 60 and above where community involvement in caring for our aging population would create a more supportive environment for those affected by this condition. Talking to a private news channel, Neurologist stressed that family support was critical in Alzheimer’s care. “It not only improves the patient’s quality of life but also helps reduce the risk of caregiver burnout,” he added.

“When family members are informed and involved in the care process, they can better understand the patient’s needs and provide personalized support,” Dr Ismail commented.

Neurologists recommend that families seek out resources such as support groups, online forums, and educational materials to help them navigate the challenges of Alzheimer’s care.

“There are many organizations and resources available to support families affected by Alzheimer’s,” says Dr Ismail.

“By reaching out and connecting with others who are going through similar experiences, families can find the help and guidance they need to provide the best possible care for their loved ones,” he added.

Neurologist also emphasize the importance of early detection and intervention in Alzheimer’s care.

“It is essential for families to be aware of the signs and symptoms of Alzheimer’s and seek medical attention if they notice any changes in their loved one’s behavior or cognitive function,” he urged.

“The growing burden of Alzheimer’s in Pakistan is a wake-up call for our healthcare system. We need to improve our infrastructure and training to provide better care for older adults and support their families, he stressed.

“Alzheimer’s is not just a medical condition; it’s a social and economic issue. We need to address the stigma surrounding mental health and dementia and work towards creating a supportive environment for patients and caregivers,” he added.

Alzheimer’s disease is the most common cause of dementia, accounting for 60-80% of cases, he mentioned.

Currently, there are approximately million people above 60 living with Alzheimer’s disease in Pakistan,” Dr Ismail highlighted.