Fighting Polio

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz should take the initia­tive to eradicate polio from Pakistan, particularly in Punjab, ensuring that future generations can live without the need for crutches or other sup­port. I propose that every MNA and MPA be alerted before the campaign begins, with duties assigned to local councillors to simplify the process. Polio teams should be provided with full security to prevent any losses.

Each councillor should moni­tor the polio-free drive closely, and strict measures must be taken against those who object or create hurdles. Public education through NGOs is essential, and in case of re­sistance, polio vaccinations should be administered forcefully, with police enforcing compliance to avoid any unfortunate incidents.

I call upon my fellow countrymen to play a positive role in eradicat­ing polio from our beloved home­land so that future generations are spared from this crippling disease.

