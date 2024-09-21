Goal of organising open courts is to resolve citizens’ problems efficiently: DPO

BAHAWALPUR - District Police Officer (DPO) Asad Sarfraz Khan held an open court at Jamia Masjid Bostan Aziz, near the Awqaf Department and Civil Lions police station, to engage with the community and address their concerns.
In line with the Punjab Inspector General of Police’s vision of delivering justice at the doorstep, the event attracted a significant turnout of residents. Alongside the DPO were the SDPO of the City Circle, the SHO of Civil Lions, and other dignitaries.
During the session, DPO Khan attentively listened to the issues raised by citizens and promptly directed relevant officers to take necessary action. He emphasised the importance of addressing concerns at the police station level, prioritising merit in all matters. “The goal of organising these open courts is to resolve citizens’ problems efficiently and strengthen the relationship between the police and the community,” he stated. He also urged SHOs to adopt a positive attitude toward the public, reinforcing the commitment to safeguard their lives and property.
Residents expressed their satisfaction with the initiative, appreciating the DPO’s hands-on approach to resolving issues. DPO Asad Sarfraz Khan concluded the event by thanking the attendees for their participation, reinforcing the commitment to uphold justice in the community.