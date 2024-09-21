Saturday, September 21, 2024
Goal of organising open courts is to resolve citizens’ problems efficiently: DPO

Our Staff Reporter
September 21, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Multan

BAHAWALPUR   -  District Police Officer (DPO) Asad Sar­fraz Khan held an open court at Jamia Masjid Bostan Aziz, near the Awqaf Department and Civil Lions police sta­tion, to engage with the community and address their concerns.

In line with the Punjab Inspector General of Police’s vision of deliver­ing justice at the doorstep, the event attracted a significant turnout of resi­dents. Alongside the DPO were the SDPO of the City Circle, the SHO of Civil Lions, and other dignitaries.

During the session, DPO Khan at­tentively listened to the issues raised by citizens and promptly directed relevant officers to take necessary ac­tion. He emphasised the importance of addressing concerns at the police station level, prioritising merit in all matters. “The goal of organising these open courts is to resolve citizens’ problems efficiently and strengthen the relationship between the police and the community,” he stated. He also urged SHOs to adopt a positive attitude toward the public, reinforc­ing the commitment to safeguard their lives and property.

Karachiites set to face another hike in power tariff

Residents expressed their satisfac­tion with the initiative, appreciating the DPO’s hands-on approach to re­solving issues. DPO Asad Sarfraz Khan concluded the event by thanking the attendees for their participation, re­inforcing the commitment to uphold justice in the community.

Our Staff Reporter

