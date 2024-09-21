Health authorities initiate formal inquiry against 3 medical officers of THQ Gujar Khan

Gujar khan - The health authorities in Punjab have initiated a formal inquiry against three medical officers of Tehsil Headquarters (THQ) Hospital Gujar Khan following the death of an unborn baby before delivery.

This inquiry, conducted under the Punjab Employees Efficiency, Discipline, and Accountability (PEEDA) Act of 2006, after the baby of an expecting woman, who was admitted to the THQ for cesarean section on September 16, died in her womb as on-call gynecologist and on-call anesthetist failed to report to the hospital for surgery on the morning of September 18, and the patient was referred to Rawalpindi.

According to the sources, the baby was declared dead at a private hospital in Gujar Khan before the woman could be transported to Rawalpindi.

Meanwhile, the Public Aid Forum, a civil society organisation, has announced a peaceful march to protest the perceived inaction of the local hospital administration.

Ayesha Ali, the wife of Ali Raza, was admitted to the gynaecology ward of THQ Hospital Gujar Khan on September 16 at noon for observation ahead of childbirth. However, two days later, on the morning of September 18, critical moments arose when the hospital administration failed to provide the on-call gynaecologist and anaesthetist for surgery. As a result, the unborn baby’s heartbeat deteriorated, according to Ali Raza, who spoke to reporters about the incident.

Dr. Asif Arbab Niazi, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of District Health Authority (DHA) Rawalpindi, had immediately ordered an investigation against three medical officers over “misconduct”, including Dr. Jawaid Iqbal, anaesthetist; Dr. Hira Tanveer, gynaecologist; and Dr. Sehar Iftikhar, woman medical officer (WMO).

Sources indicate that various staff members at the hospital, including medical officers from the gynaecology department, engaged in a two-hour strike, reportedly keeping the labour room closed from 8:00 AM to 10:00 AM on September 19.

In a contrasting development, the patients awaiting care expressed their frustrations vocally, prompting intervention from the hospital’s medical superintendent to bring the strike to a close.

CEO Dr. Asif Arbab Niazi confirmed to The Nation that the preliminary investigation into the incident has been finalised and sent to the Punjab health authorities.

The officer stated that the Punjab government has responded with urgency to the incident, and a formal investigation under the PEEDA Act 2006 will commence shortly against the three medical officers.

Meanwhile, residents of the area have called on the Chief Minister of Punjab and the secretary of health to address the declining standards of health facilities at THQ Hospital, as referring patients to Rawalpindi hospitals has become a common practice of medical officers.