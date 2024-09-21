ICC delegation praises Pakistan’s security, preparations for Champions Trophy 2025

LAHORE - The ICC delegation, during its visit to Pakistan, expressed satisfaction with the security and logistical preparations for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 after meeting with Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Mohsin Naqvi. The delegation, currently in Pakistan to inspect venues and assess preparations for the mega-event scheduled for February-March 2025, held detailed discussions with the PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi. The PCB chief assured the delegation that world-class arrangements would be made to ensure the success of the tournament, highlighting the PCB’s commitment to delivering a safe and exceptional event. Mohsin Naqvi emphasized Pakistan’s pride in hosting such a prestigious event, saying, “It is an honor to host the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 in Pakistan. We are finalizing all necessary arrangements to ensure the tournament’s success.” He further assured that the participating teams would receive comprehensive security and that the stadiums would be upgraded to meet the international standards. “After the upgrades, our stadiums will offer world-class facilities, ensuring a safe and enjoyable experience for players and fans alike,” Naqvi added. The ICC delegation, which included Senior Manager of Events Sara Edgar and Champions Trophy Event Lead Syed Aun Muhammad Zaidi, expressed their satisfaction with the security plans at key venues in Karachi and Rawalpindi. The delegation’s positive feedback strengthens Pakistan’s readiness to host one of cricket’s major global events. Also present at the meeting were General Manager Cricket Wasim Khan, PCB’s Director of International Cricket Usman Wahla, and Director of Security Colonel (Retired) Khalid Mahmood, all of whom played a crucial role in demonstrating Pakistan’s preparedness.