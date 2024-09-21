ICC delegation praises Pakistan’s security, preparations for Champions Trophy 2025

LAHORE - The ICC delegation, dur­ing its visit to Pakistan, ex­pressed satisfaction with the security and logistical preparations for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 after meeting with Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chair­man Mohsin Naqvi. The del­egation, currently in Paki­stan to inspect venues and assess preparations for the mega-event scheduled for February-March 2025, held detailed discussions with the PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi. The PCB chief as­sured the delegation that world-class arrangements would be made to ensure the success of the tournament, highlighting the PCB’s com­mitment to delivering a safe and exceptional event. Moh­sin Naqvi emphasized Paki­stan’s pride in hosting such a prestigious event, saying, “It is an honor to host the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 in Pakistan. We are finalizing all necessary arrangements to ensure the tournament’s success.” He further as­sured that the participating teams would receive com­prehensive security and that the stadiums would be up­graded to meet the interna­tional standards. “After the upgrades, our stadiums will offer world-class facilities, ensuring a safe and enjoy­able experience for players and fans alike,” Naqvi added. The ICC delegation, which included Senior Manager of Events Sara Edgar and Champions Trophy Event Lead Syed Aun Muhammad Zaidi, expressed their sat­isfaction with the security plans at key venues in Kara­chi and Rawalpindi. The del­egation’s positive feedback strengthens Pakistan’s read­iness to host one of cricket’s major global events. Also present at the meeting were General Manager Cricket Wasim Khan, PCB’s Director of International Cricket Us­man Wahla, and Director of Security Colonel (Retired) Khalid Mahmood, all of whom played a crucial role in demonstrating Pakistan’s preparedness.