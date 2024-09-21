Saturday, September 21, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Inter-provincial drug trafficking gang busted, narcotics recovered

NEWS WIRE
September 21, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

KARACHI   -   The Excise and Narcotics Control busted a two-member inter-provincial drug trafficking gang and recovered highly quality narcotics from their possession. According to details, the Excise and Narcotics Control district Korangi on a tip-off launched crackdown in Landhi area of Karachi. During operation, two members of the gang including Kalsoom w/o Muhammad Qasim and his father Khalid Ali s/o Nosherwan were apprehended with 1kg high quality Ice (crystal meth) and 2.5 kg hashish from their possession. The detainees were affiliated with an organized drug peddler gang and used to transport narcotics from Karachi to Balochistan. The nabbed drug peddlers were being investigated after registering a case against them.

Tags:

NEWS WIRE

NEWS WIRE

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-09-20/Lahore/epaper_img_1726812309.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024