Inter-provincial drug trafficking gang busted, narcotics recovered

KARACHI - The Excise and Narcotics Control busted a two-member inter-provincial drug trafficking gang and recovered highly quality narcotics from their possession. According to details, the Excise and Narcotics Control district Korangi on a tip-off launched crackdown in Landhi area of Karachi. During operation, two members of the gang including Kalsoom w/o Muhammad Qasim and his father Khalid Ali s/o Nosherwan were apprehended with 1kg high quality Ice (crystal meth) and 2.5 kg hashish from their possession. The detainees were affiliated with an organized drug peddler gang and used to transport narcotics from Karachi to Balochistan. The nabbed drug peddlers were being investigated after registering a case against them.