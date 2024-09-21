International Day of Peace celebrated with theme 'Cultivating a Culture of Peace'

Today, nations worldwide come together to observe the International Day of Peace, an annual event dedicated to promoting peace and harmony across all borders and communities. This year's theme, "Cultivating a Culture of Peace," emphasizes the need for fostering understanding, tolerance, and cooperation at all levels of society.

The 2024 celebration also marks a significant milestone, commemorating the 25th anniversary of the United Nations General Assembly's adoption of the Declaration and Programme of Action on a Culture of Peace. This landmark initiative, established in 1999, laid the foundation for promoting peace education, sustainable development, and human rights as key pillars to achieving global harmony.

The UN Secretary-General, in his official statement, called for strengthening efforts to resolve conflicts and build a peaceful future for coming generations. He highlighted that the "Culture of Peace" is more than the absence of conflict; it requires nurturing values of dialogue, mutual respect, and inclusivity to counteract rising polarization and division in today's world.

Across the globe, events such as peace walks, discussions, and interfaith dialogues are being held to raise awareness and encourage actions that contribute to a more peaceful and just society. Many countries have also used this opportunity to reaffirm their commitments to United Nations peacekeeping missions, international cooperation, and conflict prevention efforts.

As the world reflects on the progress made over the past 25 years, the International Day of Peace serves as a reminder that achieving lasting peace requires continuous effort and dedication from individuals, governments, and international organizations alike.

This year's observance encourages everyone to take personal and collective responsibility for promoting peace in their own communities, advocating for a world where all people can live in harmony, free from violence and conflict.