Iraq militant killed in Syria strike blamed on Israel

BAGHDAD - A member of Iraq’s Hezbollah Bri­gades was killed Friday in a strike targeting the faction in Syria. The group named the slain worker as Abu Haidar al-Khafaji and said he was working in Damascus as a security adviser to the government. A Brigades member earlier told AFP that Khafaji was killed in a dawn strike on one of the group’s premises that also wounded a second worker. The Syr­ian Observatory for Hu­man Rights confirmed the death of a Brigades member but was unable to verify the strike itself.