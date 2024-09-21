Islamabad Police dismiss three officers for drug trafficking and bribery

have dismissed two constables and a head constable for their involvement in illegal custody, drug trafficking and bribery.

The action was taken by SSP Operations Arslan Shahzaib after an investigation revealed that the officers were engaged in serious criminal activities, including drug trafficking.

The dismissed policemen have been identified as Head Constable Farukh, Constable Rameez, and Constable Zulfiqar. DIG Operations Ali Raza has initiated the process of registering a case against the accused officers.

SSP Arslan Shahzaib stated that the crackdown on police personnel involved in criminal activities will continue. S

ources indicate that several officers were found to be part of a network engaged in drug peddling, illegal custody, bribery, and kidnapping operations.