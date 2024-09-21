Israel claims it killed senior Hezbollah commanders in Beirut strike

BEIRUT - At least 12 people including senior operatives in Hezbollah’s operations staff and commanders from Hezbollah’s elite Radwan Force were martyred in Israel’s strike in southern Beirut, the Israeli military claimed on Friday.

Lebanon’s health ministry confirmed the deaths stating that death toll rose to at least 12 from Israel’s strike on southern Beirut. A further 66 people were injured, including nine people in critical condition. At least two residential buildings collapsed in the Jamous area of the city’s southern suburbs following an Israeli strike targeting a top Hezbollah commander. Israel Defense Forces spokesperson Daniel Hagari said that “about 10 commanders” were killed. The military claimed earlier that senior Hezbollah military official Ibrahim Aqil was also killed in the strike. Iran’s embassy in Lebanon accused Israel of crossing “all boundaries” following a deadly strike in southern Beirut on Friday that destroyed at least one residential building.

“We condemn in the strongest terms the Israeli madness and arrogance that crossed all limits by targeting residential areas in the southern suburbs of Beirut, which resulted in the martyrdom and injury of dozens, including children and women,” the embassy said in a statement, calling the attack a “terrorist” crime. One multi-story residential building collapsed in the Jamous area of Beirut’s southern suburbs following the attack, Lebanon’s Civil Defense said, revising an earlier statement by the group that described two collapsed buildings.