JI to hold peace jirga in Peshawar on Sept 25

Mohmand - Jamaat-e-Islami amir Shah Faisal Afridi has stated that the so-called war on terror in the tribal areas is a conspiracy that has devastated basic infrastructure in Mohmand tribal district.

Speaking at a press conference at the Mohmand Press Club, Afridi said that despite the mineral wealth of the district, local residents remain deprived of basic amenities. He claimed that education, health, and infrastructure have been destroyed, and Jamaat-e-Islami will raise the issue at every forum.

Afridi, accompanied by JI Mohmand chapter amir Saeed Khan and other party members, announced a peace jirga of all tribes to be held in Peshawar on September 25. He criticized the continued mistreatment of tribal people at security check posts and accused state agencies of spreading unrest in the region.

Afridi alleged that security personnel are involved in extortion and kidnapping in the name of counter-terrorism. He emphasized that transferring power to the police and civil administration is essential for peace in the area, calling for more support for local governance.

Afridi urged full participation in the upcoming peace jirga and mentioned that the Jamaat-e-Islami council would decide on its involvement in the October 11 PTM Jirga.