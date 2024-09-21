Saturday, September 21, 2024
Jirga affirms support to Pak Army in war against terrorism

Monitoring Desk
September 21, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Peshawar

Peshawar   -   Tribal elders and scholars from Wana, South Waziristan, on Friday expressed their strong resolve to support the Pakistan army in the war against terrorism and militants.

A grand Jirga, organized by Frontier Corps South in Wana, saw the participants reaffirm their commitment to standing by the Pakistan Army in the ongoing battle against Khawarij. They also endorsed the government’s agenda against terrorists and militants, calling it a timely and necessary step.

The participants lauded the peace efforts in the region, particularly the Zermelan Land Project under SFIC, which has rendered lands cultivable.

Tribal elders and scholars paid tribute to the martyrs of the Pakistan Army and Frontier Corps South, appreciating their efforts in South Waziristan, especially in the health and education sectors, with a special focus on promoting girls’ education.

