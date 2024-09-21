Karachi to experience hot and humid weather with temperatures exceeding 36°C

KARACHI - The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast that Karachi will endure hot and humid weather for the coming days, with temperatures expected to rise above 36°C. According to an official statement released by the PMD on Friday, monsoon winds are likely to affect rural districts in Sindh from September 26. However, these weather systems are not expected to enter Karachi, and no rainfall is anticipated in the city during this period.

On Friday, Karachi experienced warm and humid conditions, with the maximum temperature recorded at 34.6°C, and humidity levels reaching 64%. The Met Office has indicated that the hot weather is likely to persist, with temperatures potentially peaking at 36°C in the coming days.

Chief Meteorologist Sardar Sarfraz stated that while a wave of westerly winds from the Bay of Bengal is expected to enter the upper regions of the country from September 25, Karachi will not be impacted by this system.

He added that between 26th and 28th September, areas including Mirpurkhas, Tharparkar, Umerkot, and surrounding regions may experience isolated rain with thunder.

However, for Karachi, Sardar Sarfraz clarified that there is no likelihood of rain. He mentioned that the city’s maximum temperature will hover around 35°C on most days, potentially reaching 36°C on some days. He also noted that a shift in wind patterns after this period could lead to a 2 to 3°C drop in temperature, bringing some relief to the city’s residents.

As the city braces for continued heat, residents are advised to take necessary precautions against the high temperatures and maintain hydration during this spell of hot weather.