Karampur Cadet College holds Seeratun Nabi (PBUH) conference

KARACHI - Seerat un Nabi (S.A.W) conference was held at Karampur Cadet College in collaboration with district Administration here on Friday.

The conference was commenced with the recitation of verses of Qur’an and Naa’t. Deputy Commissioner Kashmore @ Kandhkot Ameer Fazal Avesi was the cheif guest. Principal Cadet College Karampur Professor Mohammad Hashim Memon welcomed the distinguished guest and other particaints.

The conference was attended by the large number of people including renowned religious scholars, professors, advocates, teachers, students and local people. Various segments such as Hamad barri T’alla, Naa’t, Qira’t, speech, poetic gatherings (Natiya Mushaira) and others were presented on that occasion. On the occasion Deputy Commissioner Avesi delivered the lecture on the various aspects of life of Holy Prophet (PBUH). Addressing the conference he said the whole life of Holy Prophet (PBUH) is a role model for everyone throughout globe especially who believes in one Allah Rabul izzat and judgement day. Fazal Avesi said the prophet’s S.A.W shari’a was regarded as the last shari’a (message) of Allah subhanat Allah and previous shari’a were stamped out.

The whole holy life of Holy Prophet (PBUH) is a blessing and beacon for all human beings however his great personality is characterized by attributes of sympathy, generosity, mercifulness, bravery and hospitality hence sunnah of Mohammad S.A.W is only way for a better life in the world he said. Renowned speakers and authors shed light on the life of Hazoor - e - Pak (S.AW). The Principal Cadet College in his address, apprised the young audience to espouse the spirit of love, patience, tolerance and perseverance; the deep spiritual virtues exemplified by the Holy Prophet (Peace Be Upon Him) to guarantee inner peace and success in both the worlds. Finally Deputy Commissioner and Principal Cadet College distributed prizes, medals, and the students who got positions in various segments especially in Naat, Qirat and quiz competition. At the end of program they launched three books cermony related to “Seerat un Nabi” and prayed for the prosperity muslim ummah and country.