KE takes action against factories involved in power theft

KARACHI - K-Electric’s crackdown against power theft was carried out in Manghopir recently where several marble factories were continuing their business activities through illegal electricity connections. The teams on-ground discovered and disconnected around 1000 kgs of 35 illegal connections which were involved in theft of more than 20 lakh units of electricity per month. Electricity theft is a growing challenge in the city and illegal connections being discovered from factories is an alarming situation. Theft of electricity and non-payment of bills are two major contributing factors towards loadshedding, and line losses cannot be reduced without mitigating these elements from society. While KE is carrying out the anti-theft crackdowns actively, the elimination of such practices should be the top priority of the Government.