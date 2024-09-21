Kohat DC listens to local residents’ issues

Kohat - In line with the public agenda of the provincial government, the Deputy Commissioner (DC) of Kohat, Abdul Akram, met with local residents in his office on Friday to directly understand their problems. During the meeting, residents presented their issues and complaints to the DC, who took them seriously. The official then issued instructions to the relevant authorities to provide immediate and effective solutions to the public’s problems in order to offer timely relief. The purpose of these meetings is to ensure the swift resolution of public concerns and promote the welfare of the people in accordance with the government’s policy.

As per the instructions of the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, public service has been prioritized, which strengthens the trust of the people in the government. All district officers have been directed to solve public problems to ensure the best facilities for the people of the province.

In a related initiative, Deputy Commissioner Abdul Akram Chitrali, along with Additional Deputy Commissioner Relief Muhammad Waqas, visited Aghosh Al-Khidmat on the special invitation of the President of Al-Khidmat Foundation Kohat. The staff members of Aghosh Al-Khidmat warmly welcomed the distinguished guests and provided them with a detailed briefing about Aghosh Al-Khidmat and Naseem Memorial Al-Khidmat Hospital Kohat.

During the visit, the Deputy Commissioner toured various units, offices, hostels, and the kitchen of Aghosh Al-Khidmat Kohat, reviewing the facilities provided to the children. He shared a meal with the children and promised to arrange a tour for them. Additionally, he approved a three-day special sports event for the children at Kohat Sports Complex. Abdul Akram praised the efforts of the administrators of Aghosh Al-Khidmat Kohat for their exceptional support and training for orphans and assured all kinds of assistance from the district administration.