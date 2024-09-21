KP CM to open uplift schemes next month

Peshawar - Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ali Amin Gandapur, will inaugurate several projects next month under the second phase of the Peshawar Uplift Program. Following the timely provision of funds by the provincial government, ongoing projects under the program have gained further momentum.

The projects include the construction of a six-kilometer Hayatabad Jogging and Cycling Track, the renovation of Peshawar Zoo Road (Palosi Road), the development of Iqra Chowk Island and Park Avenue Island on University Road, and the construction of the Walkway Town Market. Several development works at the University of Peshawar, such as road repairs, public washrooms, and modern parking facilities, have also been completed, alongside improvements at Jinnah College for Women.

Additionally, the renovation of the historic Government Hussain Sharif Higher Secondary School and the Agricultural Training Institute has been completed, aiming to enhance Peshawar’s beauty and restore its historical significance.

These remarks were made by Commissioner Peshawar Division, Riaz Khan Mehsud, during a review meeting. The projects are expected to be completed by October 20, with a special visit planned by the Commissioner next Monday for further review.