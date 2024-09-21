KP govt committed to equip youth for challenges: Saif

Peshawar - Advisor to the Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for Information and Public Relations, Barrister Saif, emphasized the provincial government’s commitment to equipping youth for future challenges. Speaking at the Young Leaders Parliament Conference, he urged young people to pursue entrepreneurship and develop modern skills instead of solely seeking government jobs.

The three-day conference, organized by the Young Leaders Parliament in collaboration with the Directorate of Youth Affairs, attracted over 70 young leaders and featured sessions on entrepreneurship, e-commerce, and technical education. Barrister Saif praised the participants for their initiative, highlighting the importance of identifying corruption and issues within various departments and reporting them to authorities or via social media.

He also announced plans for new skill-building programs and projects aimed at enhancing the capabilities of young social media experts while providing financial benefits.