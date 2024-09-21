‘KP govt promoting cultural games’

Peshawar - Syed Fakhar Jahan, Advisor to the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister for Sports and Youth Affairs, stated on Friday that traditional and cultural sports are being supported in the province according to the public agenda of Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur.

Speaking at a ceremony held on the eve of the final match of the All Gadoon Mukha Tournament in Gadoon District Swabi, where he served as chief guest, he announced that a tournament will soon be held at the provincial level to promote Mukha, a traditional game of Swabi, Mardan, Buner, and other districts. Member of the KP Assembly Rangaiz Khan and Director General Sports Abdul Nasir were also present at the event.

The advisor noted that sports instil a spirit of learning from one’s weaknesses in defeat and endurance in victory. He added that the provincial government has decided to launch a project to encourage young cricket players and showcase their hidden talent.

He urged players from Gadoon and Swabi to seize this opportunity. In addition to training, these players will receive a monthly stipend of Rs25,000, with the provincial government covering their travel expenses both domestically and internationally.

Fakhar Jahan announced a cash prize of Rs50,000 for both the winning and runner-up teams of the All Gadoon Mukha Tournament, as well as Rs1 lakh for the organising committee. He also approved the purchase of land for a sports ground in the Gadoon area, ensuring that local youth will have access to facilities for traditional and other sports activities.