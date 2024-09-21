KP govt’s efforts to promote tourism yielding positive results: Chanzeb

Peshawar - The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government’s efforts to enhance tourism and culture in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa are yielding positive results. Following directives from Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur, significant progress has been observed in the tourism sector under the guidance of Adviser for Tourism and Culture Zahid Chanzeb.

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Tourism Authority has reported a revenue increase of over Rs 97 million in just three months, attributed to various sources such as annual property rentals, camping pod bookings, and the registration of the Tourist Services Wing.

Chanzeb noted that the current government’s performance in tourism surpasses that of the previous caretaker government. He emphasized ongoing efforts to strengthen the authority and enhance its autonomy, with expectations of further improvements in the coming months.

The Adviser credited these achievements to effective teamwork and outlined plans to further boost revenue, promoting tourism as a vital sector for the national economy.