KPCVE holds seminar on drug abuse, youth delinquency

Peshawar - Following the approval of the “Strategy on Prevention of Drug Abuse and Youth Delinquency in Higher Education Institutions,” the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Centre of Excellence on Countering Violent Extremism (KPCVE) held a seminar on drug abuse and youth delinquency at the Institute of Management Sciences (IM Sciences) in Peshawar on Friday.

The seminar aimed to raise awareness among students, faculty, and the community about the growing threat of drug abuse and its detrimental effects, especially on youth. Experts, faculty members, students, and KPCVE representatives gathered to discuss strategies for combating drug abuse and its connection to violent extremism.

The seminar began with opening remarks from Dr Qasim Khan, Director General of KPCVE, who outlined the aims and objectives of the event. He highlighted the causes of drug abuse and explained the steps involved in the initiative.

Dr Ayaz Khan, Chief Coordination Officer of KPCVE, underscored the importance of treating drug abuse as a national priority. He emphasised that youth, as a high-risk group, require targeted interventions to shield them from the dual threats of substance abuse and radicalization. “Drug abuse is not merely a health concern; it is a societal challenge that erodes our social fabric and is often linked to criminal activities, including violent extremism, which further destabilizes communities,” Dr Ayaz Khan stated.

The keynote speaker, Prof Dr Asfandyar from the Peace and Conflict Studies Department at the University of Peshawar, discussed the psychological, social, and economic impacts of drug addiction. He stressed the need for a collaborative, multi-stakeholder approach to effectively address the issue.

Prof. Dr. Waqar Ahmad, Deputy Director of IM Sciences, highlighted the critical role of educational institutions in fostering awareness and resilience among students. “Universities and institutions of higher education play a pivotal role in prevention by engaging students in meaningful discussions and offering counseling services,” he remarked.

The seminar concluded with an interactive session, allowing participants, including students, to engage with the speakers. Following the seminar, a rally for awareness on the issue was conducted, attracting a large number of participants.

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Centre of Excellence on Countering Violent Extremism reaffirmed its commitment to collaborating with educational institutions to create more platforms for dialogue on pressing issues like drug abuse and violent extremism.