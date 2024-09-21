Lahore police form special teams to arrest May 9 fugitives

In a significant development, the Lahore Police have created special teams to apprehend individuals involved in the violent incidents of May 9. A total of 12 to 15 specialized teams have been formed, each tasked with arresting fugitives whose names have been provided to them by authorities. These individuals are reportedly wanted for their role in the unrest that occurred during nationwide protests earlier this year.

The police have ramped up operations across the city, with a heavy presence in key areas to ensure the fugitives are brought to justice. Raids to capture those involved in the May 9 events continued late into the night, with law enforcement teams actively combing through multiple locations in search of the suspects.

In the ongoing crackdown, several activists affiliated with the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party have been detained and taken to various police stations for questioning. These arrests come as part of the government's broader effort to hold accountable those responsible for the chaos that gripped Lahore and other parts of the country.

Authorities have reaffirmed their commitment to maintaining law and order and ensuring that those who incited violence during the May 9 events are prosecuted. The police vow to continue their efforts until all fugitives are captured, aiming to restore a sense of security and stability in the city.