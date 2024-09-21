Saturday, September 21, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Lahore police form special teams to arrest May 9 fugitives

Lahore police form special teams to arrest May 9 fugitives
Web Desk
1:10 PM | September 21, 2024
National

In a significant development, the Lahore Police have created special teams to apprehend individuals involved in the violent incidents of May 9. A total of 12 to 15 specialized teams have been formed, each tasked with arresting fugitives whose names have been provided to them by authorities. These individuals are reportedly wanted for their role in the unrest that occurred during nationwide protests earlier this year.

The police have ramped up operations across the city, with a heavy presence in key areas to ensure the fugitives are brought to justice. Raids to capture those involved in the May 9 events continued late into the night, with law enforcement teams actively combing through multiple locations in search of the suspects.

In the ongoing crackdown, several activists affiliated with the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party have been detained and taken to various police stations for questioning. These arrests come as part of the government's broader effort to hold accountable those responsible for the chaos that gripped Lahore and other parts of the country.

PM Shehbaz Sharif departs for USA to attend UN General Assembly

Authorities have reaffirmed their commitment to maintaining law and order and ensuring that those who incited violence during the May 9 events are prosecuted. The police vow to continue their efforts until all fugitives are captured, aiming to restore a sense of security and stability in the city.

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-09-21/Lahore/epaper_img_1726883925.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024